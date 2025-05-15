Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Tragedy Strikes as Gaza Suffers Amidst Conflict

At least 70 people were killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes as the US and Arab nations urged a ceasefire. The escalating violence, marked by the killing of local journalist Hassan Samour and intensified strikes during a historical milestone, highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis and thwarted peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:47 IST
Escalating Tensions: Tragedy Strikes as Gaza Suffers Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deadly airstrikes in Gaza claimed at least 70 lives on Thursday, Palestinian medics reported, as international mediators, including the US, pushed for a ceasefire. Victims were mostly women and children in Khan Younis, as Israel ramped up its military actions against Hamas following recent attacks on Israeli soil.

Local reporter Hassan Samour was among the casualties, dying alongside family members in the relentless bombing. The strikes coincided with the 'Nakba' day, commemorating displacement suffered in 1948, as Gaza witnessed an intensification in hostilities. Many locals argue that the present hardship surpasses even those historical tribulations.

Peace talks remain at an impasse. Though Hamas offered to release hostages for a ceasefire, Israeli leadership insists on obliterating Hamas before peace can be achieved. Aid remains in limbo, worsening Gaza's humanitarian emergency as over 52,900 Palestinians have died amidst ongoing warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025