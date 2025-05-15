Escalating Tensions: Tragedy Strikes as Gaza Suffers Amidst Conflict

Deadly airstrikes in Gaza claimed at least 70 lives on Thursday, Palestinian medics reported, as international mediators, including the US, pushed for a ceasefire. Victims were mostly women and children in Khan Younis, as Israel ramped up its military actions against Hamas following recent attacks on Israeli soil.

Local reporter Hassan Samour was among the casualties, dying alongside family members in the relentless bombing. The strikes coincided with the 'Nakba' day, commemorating displacement suffered in 1948, as Gaza witnessed an intensification in hostilities. Many locals argue that the present hardship surpasses even those historical tribulations.

Peace talks remain at an impasse. Though Hamas offered to release hostages for a ceasefire, Israeli leadership insists on obliterating Hamas before peace can be achieved. Aid remains in limbo, worsening Gaza's humanitarian emergency as over 52,900 Palestinians have died amidst ongoing warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)