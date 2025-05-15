Scandal Erupts as BJP Leader Expelled Over Viral Video

In a dramatic turn of events, Babban Singh Raghuvanshi, a local BJP leader, has been expelled from the party following the circulation of a controversial video. The video purportedly shows Raghuvanshi, 70, engaging in inappropriate behavior with a dancer, causing a stir and prompting his swift removal.

The BJP's Ballia district president, Sanjay Mishra, stated that the decision to expel Raghuvanshi was made by state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla, highlighting the party's serious stance on the matter. Raghuvanshi, however, refuted the video's authenticity, claiming it was a conspiracy orchestrated by rival party members to tarnish his reputation.

As the controversy unfolds, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has urged the authorities to verify the video's legitimacy. Meanwhile, Raghuvanshi maintains his innocence, attributing the video to a political vendetta. The issue has escalated to demand intervention from senior political figures, reflecting the scandal's wider implications within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)