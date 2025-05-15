Diplomacy on Ice: Stalled Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

The ongoing diplomatic standoff between Russia and Ukraine took another twist as Vladimir Putin spurned an invitation to meet Volodymyr Zelenskiy face-to-face in Turkey. Instead, Russia dispatched a secondary team for peace talks, leading to questions about Moscow's commitment to ending the conflict.

The meeting marks the first direct talks since March 2022, but hopes for a significant breakthrough are low. U.S. President Donald Trump insists that any progress hinges on a direct meeting between himself and Putin. Zelenskiy criticized the Russian decision as a sign of insincerity in seeking peace.

While a ceasefire remains a key discussion point, ongoing military maneuvers and political maneuvering add layers of complexity. Washington threatens to scale back mediation efforts if no real progress is made, emphasizing the global stakes involved in this prolonged and deadly conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)