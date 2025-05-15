Left Menu

Diplomacy on Ice: Stalled Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia's Putin declined a proposed meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Turkey, opting to send a lower-tier delegation instead. The talks, aimed at discussing a ceasefire, are the first since March 2022. Both Russia and Ukraine remain at odds, with tensions exacerbated by U.S. influence and vested interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:50 IST
Diplomacy on Ice: Stalled Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine
Vladimir Putin

The ongoing diplomatic standoff between Russia and Ukraine took another twist as Vladimir Putin spurned an invitation to meet Volodymyr Zelenskiy face-to-face in Turkey. Instead, Russia dispatched a secondary team for peace talks, leading to questions about Moscow's commitment to ending the conflict.

The meeting marks the first direct talks since March 2022, but hopes for a significant breakthrough are low. U.S. President Donald Trump insists that any progress hinges on a direct meeting between himself and Putin. Zelenskiy criticized the Russian decision as a sign of insincerity in seeking peace.

While a ceasefire remains a key discussion point, ongoing military maneuvers and political maneuvering add layers of complexity. Washington threatens to scale back mediation efforts if no real progress is made, emphasizing the global stakes involved in this prolonged and deadly conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025