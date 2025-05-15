Controversy Over Alleged Postal Ballot Tampering Resurfaces in 1989 Election

The Election Commission has embarked on an inquiry following a controversial video of CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran. His remarks, suggesting the opening of postal ballots during the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha election, have surfaced on social media, sparking widespread debate.

In the video, which emerged after a gathering of former NGO Union leaders, Sudhakaran can be heard claiming that specific NGO union members' postal ballots were assessed to discern their voting choices. The EC's swift action underlines the gravity of the allegations, with officials now assessing Sudhakaran's statement.

Sudhakaran, however, backtracked on his claims, explaining that his words were exaggerated and meant as a deterrent against electoral malpractices. The CPI(M)'s Alappuzha district leadership has since disclaimed responsibility for the purported acts and plans to seek clarification from Sudhakaran.

(With inputs from agencies.)