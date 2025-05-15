Left Menu

U.S. Welcomes the World for 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Immigration Concerns

FIFA President Gianni Infantino affirmed the United States' commitment to hosting the 2026 World Cup and the 2025 Club World Cup—with international fans welcome. This announcement follows a meeting with U.S. officials amidst immigration controversies linked to President Trump's administration. Andrew Giuliani will lead the World Cup task force.

Updated: 15-05-2025 23:23 IST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino assured on Thursday that the U.S. will roll out the welcome mat for the 2026 World Cup and the upcoming Club World Cup. His announcement succeeded discussions with officials from the Trump administration, countering concerns rooted in the immigration policies of the U.S.

The U.S. is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada and is preparing for the Club World Cup scheduled from June 14 to July 13 across 11 major cities. Infantino emphasized inclusivity, stating fans and players are warmly invited despite the Trump administration's stringent immigration stance.

Infantino highlighted a White House Task Force meeting where leaders expressed an open invitation to visitors celebrating sports. 'The world is welcome,' he stated, clarifying the distinction between fans and troublemakers, attendant to any major international event. Andrew Giuliani will helm the presidential task force managing preparations.

