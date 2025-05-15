Controversy Intensifies as Opposition Demands Resignation of Madhya Pradesh Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, reiterated his commitment to judicial compliance as political pressure mounts over Minister Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks regarding Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

The Congress party vehemently demands Shah's resignation, criticizing his statements that controversially likened Qureshi to terrorists. Judicial authorities have since ordered law enforcement to take action.

However, Yadav deflected criticism by denouncing Congress's history, holding them accountable for alleged past hypocrisies, and asserting the integrity of his administration's legal adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)