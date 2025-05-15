Controversy Intensifies as Opposition Demands Resignation of Madhya Pradesh Minister
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav affirmed his government's obedience to judicial orders amidst calls for Minister Vijay Shah's resignation over remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The Congress demanded Shah's resignation, citing inappropriate comments about Qureshi. An FIR has been filed against Shah following the court's intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, reiterated his commitment to judicial compliance as political pressure mounts over Minister Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks regarding Colonel Sofia Qureshi.
The Congress party vehemently demands Shah's resignation, criticizing his statements that controversially likened Qureshi to terrorists. Judicial authorities have since ordered law enforcement to take action.
However, Yadav deflected criticism by denouncing Congress's history, holding them accountable for alleged past hypocrisies, and asserting the integrity of his administration's legal adherence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha's Missing Women Crisis: Congress Demands Action
BJP Criticizes Congress on Caste Census: A Political Tool or Inclusive Policy?
Caste Census Sparks Political Tensions: Congress and BJP Clash
Centre’s Caste Census Decision Hailed by Congress Amid Political Dialogue
Caste Census Controversy: Paswan Criticizes Congress, Applauds Modi