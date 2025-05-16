Diplomatic Standoff: Putin and Zelenskiy's Missed Turkey Talks

In a notable diplomatic incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin chose not to attend a peace dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Turkey, sending a secondary delegation instead. This move marks the first direct discussions since March 2022, yet real progress remains elusive, with global leaders hesitating to intervene further.

U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressed skepticism about any significant outcomes without their direct involvement. Russian and Ukrainian representatives were set to engage in Istanbul, but the absence of high-level participation from both nations dims hopes for substantial agreements.

As geopolitical tensions simmer, the Turkish talks underscore the broader struggle for peace amid continued battlefield conflicts. Russia maintains strategic advantages, while Ukraine seeks international assurances for its security. Future developments hinge on potential high-stakes meetings between Putin and Western allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)