From Harvard Courts to House Bills: A Snapshot of U.S. Domestic News

This summary highlights a range of U.S. domestic news, including a Jewish student's lawsuit against Harvard over antisemitism, challenges faced by the U.S. solar industry from a Republican bill, and President Trump's significant deals and plans including an AI agreement with the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A lawsuit involving a Jewish student named Alexander Kestenbaum against Harvard University, alleging negligence towards antisemitism, has been dismissed in a federal court.

U.S. rooftop solar companies warn that a Republican House bill threatens industry growth by removing a key subsidy, risking over 100,000 jobs.

President Trump announced over $200 billion in deals with the UAE, signaling strengthened ties, including collaboration in artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

