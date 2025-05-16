From Harvard Courts to House Bills: A Snapshot of U.S. Domestic News
This summary highlights a range of U.S. domestic news, including a Jewish student's lawsuit against Harvard over antisemitism, challenges faced by the U.S. solar industry from a Republican bill, and President Trump's significant deals and plans including an AI agreement with the UAE.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 05:22 IST
A lawsuit involving a Jewish student named Alexander Kestenbaum against Harvard University, alleging negligence towards antisemitism, has been dismissed in a federal court.
U.S. rooftop solar companies warn that a Republican House bill threatens industry growth by removing a key subsidy, risking over 100,000 jobs.
President Trump announced over $200 billion in deals with the UAE, signaling strengthened ties, including collaboration in artificial intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
