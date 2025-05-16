Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: A Tragic Turn Amid Trump's Middle East Visit

Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people in Gaza, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's Middle East visit ending. Despite hopes for a ceasefire, tensions remain high between Israeli forces and Hamas. The continuing conflict has led to significant casualties, including women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday morning, Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 20 people in Gaza, aligning with the conclusion of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East. The attacks have further heightened tensions in the region, despite initial hopes for a potential ceasefire.

According to an Associated Press journalist who witnessed the aftermath, bodies were counted at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, with survivors reporting more individuals trapped under debris. The Israeli military has not issued a statement on the airstrikes.

The escalation follows extensive overnight attacks in northern Gaza and comes amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise of increased military action against the Hamas militant group. As Trump's visit ends without a ceasefire agreement, the region remains engulfed in a severe humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

