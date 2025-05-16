Mehbooba Mufti Slams Omar Abdullah's Tulbul Project Proposal Amidst India-Pakistan Peace Efforts

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has launched a blistering critique against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his advocacy for reviving the Tulbul Navigation project. She labeled the proposition as "irresponsible and dangerously provocative" in light of the thawing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mufti emphasized that just as both nations are stepping back from an impending conflict, potentially averting a full-scale war, such statements risk exacerbating the situation. She highlighted how the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered significantly due to past hostilities, underlining the need for peace.

The former Chief Minister admonished the notion of "weaponizing" the use of water resources, suggesting it would not only be inhumane but could also internationalize an otherwise bilateral issue. Her condemnation came after Omar Abdullah noted the potential benefits of the Tulbul project amidst the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following recent terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)