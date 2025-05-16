Left Menu

Political Storm: Demand for Apology Over Minister's Remarks

A poster outside the Samajwadi Party headquarters demands a BJP apology for remarks by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Col Sofiya Qureshi. The poster condemns divisive politics, highlighting unity beyond religious lines and features SP leaders' images. An FIR against Shah followed his objectionable comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A poster has been prominently displayed outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issue a public apology over alleged insulting remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah toward Col Sofiya Qureshi.

The poster, spearheaded by SP leader Mo. Ikhlaq, condemns the minister's comments, stating, 'Insulting daughter Sofiya, who boldly confronted the Pakistan army during Operation Sindoor, is an insult to the country. BJP should apologise.' It emphasizes national unity, warning against divisive politics based on religion.

Vijay Shah is facing backlash due to a viral video where he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Col Qureshi, who gained attention alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a recent media briefing. Following a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, an FIR was lodged against Shah in Indore. The minister has appealed to the Supreme Court for relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

