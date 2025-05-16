Left Menu

Chad's Political Turmoil: Former Prime Minister Succes Masra Abducted

Chad's ex-prime minister and opposition leader, Succes Masra, was taken from his home by security forces, raising fears over Chad's political climate. This incident follows allegations of electoral fraud and Masra's resignation after claiming election victory. The government has not commented on the abduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | N'djamena | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:45 IST
  • Chad

Security forces in Chad have reportedly abducted the former prime minister and opposition leader, Succes Masra, from his residence, according to statements from his political party. The move raises further concerns about the state of democracy in Chad, where opposition leaders face mounting challenges.

Footage shared by Ndolembai Sade Njesada, Vice President of the Transformers opposition party, shows armed men in uniform leading Masra out of a building. The government has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the incident, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Masra's fate.

Masra has been a vocal critic of Chad's ruling junta led by President Mahamat Idriss Deby. After being appointed prime minister in January 2024, Masra later resigned, citing electoral fraud before Deby officially assumed office. Chad's political climate remains tense following recent elections, marking the first democratic exercise after a series of regional coups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

