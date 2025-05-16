Left Menu

Pakistan's Air Force: From Viral Hoax to Senate Praise

The Pakistani Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, cited a 'fake' news report claiming praise for Pakistan's Air Force during a Senate session. The report was allegedly from the UK's 'The Daily Telegraph', calling Pakistan's Air Force 'King of the Skies'. The news was debunked by Dawn newspaper as fabricated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:58 IST
Pakistan's Air Force: From Viral Hoax to Senate Praise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unusual twist, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar relied on a fabricated news report to extol the prowess of the nation's Air Force in a Senate session. The fake report, attributed to the UK-based 'The Daily Telegraph', dubbed the Pakistan Air Force as the 'undisputed king of the skies.'

Despite the minister's claims, Dawn newspaper fact-checked and dismissed the purported article as a hoax. It explained that the viral news had been circulating in social media posts since May 10, 2025, with no basis in truth, and the supposed Telegraph headline never existed.

This dissemination of misinformation gained traction on social media, with a post by Barrister Khadija Siddiqi, later shared by a government official, receiving significant attention with over 66,000 views. Yet, the report remains unequivocally unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025