Pakistan's Air Force: From Viral Hoax to Senate Praise

In an unusual twist, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar relied on a fabricated news report to extol the prowess of the nation's Air Force in a Senate session. The fake report, attributed to the UK-based 'The Daily Telegraph', dubbed the Pakistan Air Force as the 'undisputed king of the skies.'

Despite the minister's claims, Dawn newspaper fact-checked and dismissed the purported article as a hoax. It explained that the viral news had been circulating in social media posts since May 10, 2025, with no basis in truth, and the supposed Telegraph headline never existed.

This dissemination of misinformation gained traction on social media, with a post by Barrister Khadija Siddiqi, later shared by a government official, receiving significant attention with over 66,000 views. Yet, the report remains unequivocally unfounded.

