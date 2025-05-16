Delhi's Stand: Boycott of Turkish Goods Gains Momentum

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for a comprehensive boycott of nations backing terrorism, lauding Azadpur Mandi traders for halting apple imports from Turkiye.

These measures follow Turkiye's alliance with Pakistan, criticizing India's recent anti-terrorism operations. The use of Turkish drones in Pakistan's military conflict with India further spurred tension.

Gupta emphasized India's need to sever ties with countries abetting terrorism. Educational institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU have already suspended affiliations with Turkish universities, reflecting a nationwide endorsement of the boycott.

