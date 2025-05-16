Left Menu

Delhi's Stand: Boycott of Turkish Goods Gains Momentum

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urges the country to boycott nations supporting terrorism, highlighting Azadpur Mandi traders who stopped importing apples from Turkiye. Following Turkiye's support for Pakistan and condemnation of India's military actions, institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU suspended collaborations with Turkish counterparts, reinforcing the boycott movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for a comprehensive boycott of nations backing terrorism, lauding Azadpur Mandi traders for halting apple imports from Turkiye.

These measures follow Turkiye's alliance with Pakistan, criticizing India's recent anti-terrorism operations. The use of Turkish drones in Pakistan's military conflict with India further spurred tension.

Gupta emphasized India's need to sever ties with countries abetting terrorism. Educational institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU have already suspended affiliations with Turkish universities, reflecting a nationwide endorsement of the boycott.

(With inputs from agencies.)

