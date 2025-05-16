Trump's Humanitarian Stand: Aid for Starving Palestinians

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump advocated for aiding Palestinians, focusing on the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Trump noted the severe starvation faced by many and emphasized the importance of addressing these needs.

When pressed on his stance regarding Israeli military actions in Gaza, Trump expressed optimism. He predicted significant developments in the next month, suggesting potential diplomatic progress or changes in the conflict dynamics.

Trump called for a bilateral approach, urging attention to both Israeli intentions and Palestinian needs. His remarks reflect a potential shift towards a more humanitarian stance in U.S. foreign policy concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)