SJM Leads Boycott Against Turkish Goods Over Military Ties with Pakistan

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) staged a spirited protest on Friday near the Turkish Embassy in Delhi, rallying against Turkiye's military support to Pakistan. Demonstrators demanded a boycott of Turkish products, cultural exports, and travel as a gesture of solidarity with Indian soldiers.

SJM's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan emphasized the need for self-reliance and urged citizens to avoid reliance on nations that back adversaries. This comes after the government revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India, acknowledging national security concerns.

As an RSS affiliate, the SJM called on Indian authorities to consider imposing economic sanctions, halting aviation links, and reassessing diplomatic relations with Turkiye amidst its close ties with Pakistan.

