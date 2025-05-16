Controversial Remarks by BJP Minister Vijay Shah Spark Legal Battle

Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vijay Shah is under legal scrutiny following his controversial remarks targeting Col Sofiya Qureshi. The Supreme Court is set to hear Shah's plea on May 19, challenging a high court order that directed an FIR against him for allegedly making objectionable comments.

The incident unfolded when Shah's statements were widely circulated in a video, drawing criticism from various quarters. The Madhya Pradesh High Court condemned his remarks as 'scurrilous' and mandated the police to file an FIR, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity and hatred.

Amid the backlash, Shah expressed remorse and willingness to apologize. He argued that his words were taken out of context by media interpretations and sought a stay on the FIR, claiming he was not heard by the high court.

