Controversial Remarks by BJP Minister Vijay Shah Spark Legal Battle
Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vijay Shah faces legal troubles after making controversial remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi. The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for May 19 on Shah's plea challenging an FIR filed against him. Shah, apologetic, claims his comments were misunderstood by the media.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vijay Shah is under legal scrutiny following his controversial remarks targeting Col Sofiya Qureshi. The Supreme Court is set to hear Shah's plea on May 19, challenging a high court order that directed an FIR against him for allegedly making objectionable comments.
The incident unfolded when Shah's statements were widely circulated in a video, drawing criticism from various quarters. The Madhya Pradesh High Court condemned his remarks as 'scurrilous' and mandated the police to file an FIR, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity and hatred.
Amid the backlash, Shah expressed remorse and willingness to apologize. He argued that his words were taken out of context by media interpretations and sought a stay on the FIR, claiming he was not heard by the high court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Ruling Pivotal for South Korea's Political Future
Supreme Court Halts Relocation of Hauz Khas Deer Amid Scrutiny
Unexpected Turn in Lee Jae-myung's Legal Battle
South Korea's Supreme Court Decision Throws Election into Disarray
Supreme Court Stands Firm Against PIL for Judicial Probe in Pahalgam Attack