Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Congress Protests Against Minister's Remarks

Madhya Pradesh sees political turmoil as Congress MLAs protest against Minister Vijay Shah for controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, they demand Shah's resignation. With the matter in court, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav deems the protest a 'drama', underscoring legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:43 IST
Tensions Rise as Congress Protests Against Minister's Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Congress MLAs initiated an indefinite protest outside the Madhya Pradesh governor's residence on Friday, demanding the removal of Minister Vijay Shah from the state cabinet over his inflammatory comments regarding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar spearheaded the sit-in after presenting a memorandum to Governor Mangubhai Patel, urging Shah's resignation. The controversial statements, which hinted at Colonel Sofia's association with terrorists, were made public earlier this week in Indore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the protest as mere 'drama', stressing that the issue is sub judice and must follow legal protocols. He noted past instances where Congress defied court decisions, citing the Allahabad HC ruling against Indira Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025