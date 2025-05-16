Tensions Rise as Congress Protests Against Minister's Remarks

A group of Congress MLAs initiated an indefinite protest outside the Madhya Pradesh governor's residence on Friday, demanding the removal of Minister Vijay Shah from the state cabinet over his inflammatory comments regarding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar spearheaded the sit-in after presenting a memorandum to Governor Mangubhai Patel, urging Shah's resignation. The controversial statements, which hinted at Colonel Sofia's association with terrorists, were made public earlier this week in Indore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the protest as mere 'drama', stressing that the issue is sub judice and must follow legal protocols. He noted past instances where Congress defied court decisions, citing the Allahabad HC ruling against Indira Gandhi.

