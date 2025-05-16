Trump Calls for Republican Unity on Controversial Tax Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Republican lawmakers to rally behind a substantial tax bill, as some party members push for more stringent spending cuts that could impede its progress. Trump emphasized unity, warning against what he termed as 'grandstanding' within the party.

The House Budget Committee's 37 members convened for a decisive vote that may determine the bill's fate in the House of Representatives, with an ambitious goal to pass it by July 4. The legislation would notably increase the federal debt, stirring controversy among members.

Opposition revolves around harsh Medicaid cuts and the repeal of green energy tax cuts, risking healthcare for millions. The bill, however, includes tax provisions purported to benefit working-class Americans, although critics argue they favor the wealthy. Amidst these debates, the Republican Party is navigating internal fissures while facing Democratic resistance.

