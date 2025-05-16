Controversy Erupts Over Ram Gopal Yadav's Remarks on IAF Officials

BJP leader Aparna Yadav has strongly criticized Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his contentious comments on Indian Air Force officials, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti. Yadav called for an immediate apology from the MP and the INDIA bloc, condemning the remarks as unacceptable.

Aparna Yadav highlighted the transparency of the digital age, stating no information can be obscured. 'The country is in the 21st century and understands everything,' she said to ANI. 'The INDIA alliance must apologize unconditionally.' Her remarks point to a broader political tension amidst allegations of caste and religious discrimination.

Ram Gopal Yadav, amidst backlash, defended his comments by citing atrocities against minorities and backward classes, notably in Uttar Pradesh. He criticized CM Yogi Adityanath for reacting without fully understanding his statement and suggested media bias in reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)