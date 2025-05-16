Congress Slams BJP: A Clash over Comments on Army's Valour
The Congress accused BJP's Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda of insulting the Indian Army, citing his remarks as disrespectful. The BJP dismissed this as a distortion, sparking a political tussle. Congress leaders criticized BJP's attitude towards the army, demanding disciplinary action.
In a heated political clash, the Congress has accused BJP's Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda of belittling the Indian Armed Forces. This accusation stems from remarks made by Devda that were perceived as undermining the army's valour.
Critics, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, condemned Devda's comments, calling them a significant insult to the army. Vadra highlighted a pattern of such remarks from BJP leaders, noting similar past incidents that drew public ire.
In response, Devda and BJP leaders dismissed the accusations as political distortions. They alleged the opposition was manipulating his words for sensational headlines. Amidst this political sparring, the demand for Devda's resignation has intensified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
