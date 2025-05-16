Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Fires Salvo Against BJP Over Agnipath and Economy

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for denying youth full military service via the Agnipath scheme and accused the administration of corruption and exploitation. Yadav stated that only empowering small traders and shopkeepers can help realize a one-trillion-dollar economy, dismissing state-organized investment summits as ineffective.

Updated: 16-05-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, alleging that the ruling party is denying military service opportunities through the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The Samajwadi Party president said that BJP's falsehoods will lead to its downfall.

In his address, Yadav pointed out rampant dishonesty and corruption, calling the BJP a 'land mafia party' involved in land encroachments in Uttar Pradesh. He slammed the Agnipath scheme as depriving youth of full military opportunities, urging its repeal.

Yadav emphasized economic reforms, asserting that empowering small traders is essential for achieving economic goals. He criticized state investment summits as coercive and ineffective, citing how demands for commissions are dissuading genuine investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

