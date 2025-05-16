UK's Diplomatic Push for Peace: Lammy in Islamabad
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Islamabad to affirm the UK's commitment to counter-terrorism and enhance peace between India and Pakistan. His visit follows India's operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan. Lammy met with Pakistani leaders to discuss regional stability and the importance of a lasting ceasefire.
In a significant diplomatic move, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy landed in Islamabad on Friday, emphasizing Britain's role in countering terrorism and transforming the current ceasefire between India and Pakistan into a lasting peace.
During his visit, Lammy engaged with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, highlighting the contributions of the Pakistani community to Britain while stressing the distress faced by the individuals of Indian and Pakistani descent amid the recent conflict.
The Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of dialogue and restraint, standing ready to assist both nations in achieving enduring stability in the region, as he prepares to further engage with Indian officials to enhance UK-India relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
