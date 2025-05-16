Left Menu

UK's Diplomatic Push for Peace: Lammy in Islamabad

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Islamabad to affirm the UK's commitment to counter-terrorism and enhance peace between India and Pakistan. His visit follows India's operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan. Lammy met with Pakistani leaders to discuss regional stability and the importance of a lasting ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/London | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:52 IST
UK's Diplomatic Push for Peace: Lammy in Islamabad
David Lammy

In a significant diplomatic move, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy landed in Islamabad on Friday, emphasizing Britain's role in countering terrorism and transforming the current ceasefire between India and Pakistan into a lasting peace.

During his visit, Lammy engaged with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, highlighting the contributions of the Pakistani community to Britain while stressing the distress faced by the individuals of Indian and Pakistani descent amid the recent conflict.

The Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of dialogue and restraint, standing ready to assist both nations in achieving enduring stability in the region, as he prepares to further engage with Indian officials to enhance UK-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025