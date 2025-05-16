Republican Rift Stalls Trump's Ambitious Tax Bill

In a significant blow to President Donald Trump, his proposed tax bill hit a roadblock on Friday after key defections in a congressional committee vote. The proposed legislation, essential to Trump's economic agenda, was obstructed by five Republicans demanding additional cuts to government spending.

The House Budget Committee saw a coalition of three GOP factions arise: moderates, hardliners, and those seeking balanced Medicaid reductions. This discord among Republicans could postpone a vote in the full House, a chamber currently under Republican control.

Critics from the Democratic side argued that the measure would disproportionately benefit the wealthy, potentially leaving 8.6 million Americans without health insurance. The plan proposes to extend past tax cuts and implement work requirements for Medicaid, creating further debate among party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)