Left Menu

Republican Rift Stalls Trump's Ambitious Tax Bill

President Trump's tax bill faces obstacles in Congress as Republican factions clash over healthcare cuts and green energy tax credits. Five GOP members joined Democrats to block the measure, seeking further spending cuts. The delay could hinder the bill's passage in the Republican-controlled House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:01 IST
Republican Rift Stalls Trump's Ambitious Tax Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant blow to President Donald Trump, his proposed tax bill hit a roadblock on Friday after key defections in a congressional committee vote. The proposed legislation, essential to Trump's economic agenda, was obstructed by five Republicans demanding additional cuts to government spending.

The House Budget Committee saw a coalition of three GOP factions arise: moderates, hardliners, and those seeking balanced Medicaid reductions. This discord among Republicans could postpone a vote in the full House, a chamber currently under Republican control.

Critics from the Democratic side argued that the measure would disproportionately benefit the wealthy, potentially leaving 8.6 million Americans without health insurance. The plan proposes to extend past tax cuts and implement work requirements for Medicaid, creating further debate among party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025