Trump's Royal Middle East Tour: Diplomacy or Opulence?

U.S. President Donald Trump embarked on a grand tour of the Middle East, marked by displays of immense wealth and tailored political overtures. In Saudi Arabia, Trumps' journey was lined with Arabian horses and F-15 fighter jets as escorts, underscoring his penchant for opulence and influence.

Throughout Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, Gulf leaders treated Trump to an array of extravagant ceremonies. In return, Trump, known for his transactional approach, lifted sanctions on Syria, a controversial move urged by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Despite the lavish receptions, Trump left the region without key humanitarian achievements, sparking concern that his focus on pomp and pageantry may have overshadowed vital U.S. diplomatic interests. Critics raise concerns about potential conflicts between Trump's personal interests and political responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)