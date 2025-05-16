Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over FIRs Against Rahul Gandhi: A Battle for Education and Justice

Members of the Indian Youth Congress protested against FIRs filed by Bihar Police against Rahul Gandhi, alleging the BJP-JDU government's 'dictatorial' efforts to suppress him. The FIRs relate to an outreach program held without permission. Youth leaders claimed the actions aimed to silence social justice advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:54 IST
On Friday, Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest in response to two FIRs filed by the Bihar Police against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The demonstrators alleged that the 'dictatorial' action by the BJP-JDU government aimed to suppress Gandhi's voice.

Rahul Gandhi, along with over 100 party workers, faced legal charges for conducting the 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' outreach program at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar's Darbhanga district without official permission. The event was meant to discuss educational challenges with Dalit, backward, and marginalized students.

Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the IYC, described Gandhi as a 'Nyay Warrior,' asserting that such FIRs won't impede his pursuit of social justice in India. Delhi IYC leader Akshay Lakra condemned the government's actions as 'the height of dictatorship,' criticizing the current state of Bihar's educational system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

