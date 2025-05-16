Political Vendetta Allegations in Andhra Pradesh: A Brewing Storm

In a sharp political clash, YSRCP leaders accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of engaging in a 'political vendetta.' The controversy comes in the wake of the arrest of two former high-ranking bureaucrats linked to a massive alleged liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

The arrested, Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy, were taken into custody after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned them regarding the alleged Rs 3,200-crore scandal. Both played pivotal roles in the YSRCP's former administration, sparking accusations of politically charged motives.

YSRCP leaders have condemned the arrests, viewing them as part of a broader tactic by the TDP-led state government to undermine their party. They warn that this move threatens democratic institutions and represents an unprecedented level of political retaliation. The lack of concrete evidence further fuels accusations of fabricating charges against former officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)