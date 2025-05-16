Left Menu

Political Vendetta Allegations in Andhra Pradesh: A Brewing Storm

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leaders accuse Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of political vendetta following the arrest of two former bureaucrats over an alleged liquor scam. They claim arrests are politically motivated without concrete proof, threatening democratic institutions and targeting retired officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:55 IST
Political Vendetta Allegations in Andhra Pradesh: A Brewing Storm
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political clash, YSRCP leaders accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of engaging in a 'political vendetta.' The controversy comes in the wake of the arrest of two former high-ranking bureaucrats linked to a massive alleged liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

The arrested, Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy, were taken into custody after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned them regarding the alleged Rs 3,200-crore scandal. Both played pivotal roles in the YSRCP's former administration, sparking accusations of politically charged motives.

YSRCP leaders have condemned the arrests, viewing them as part of a broader tactic by the TDP-led state government to undermine their party. They warn that this move threatens democratic institutions and represents an unprecedented level of political retaliation. The lack of concrete evidence further fuels accusations of fabricating charges against former officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025