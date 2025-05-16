Left Menu

Senators Push for Swift Sanctions Amid Stalled Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks

U.S. senators urged Congress to pass sanctions on Russia after ceasefire talks with Ukraine faltered. Sanctions bills introduced six weeks ago remain pending. Russia's proposed conditions were deemed unacceptable, prompting calls for economic pressure as a diplomatic strategy. Senate and House versions have garnered bipartisan support amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid faltering ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. senators renewed appeals for Congress to impose sanctions on Russia. Legislation introduced six weeks prior aims to pressure Moscow into serious negotiations, yet remains unscheduled for a vote.

Friday's direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow, the first in over three years, quickly collapsed. Russia set forth conditions deemed unacceptable by Ukraine. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin will stall until economic isolation forces reconsideration, advocating for immediate sanctions legislation.

Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and allies have imposed multiple sanctions. However, Moscow continues to circumvent economic pressures to fund military actions. Despite bipartisan support, Congress has yet to move forward with the legislative measures proposed in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

