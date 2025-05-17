Russia-Ukraine Diplomatic Breakthrough

The initial direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years have reportedly brought about positive outcomes, according to Kirill Dmitriev, who serves as an investment envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dmitriev noted on Friday that significant results include the largest exchange of prisoners of war and potential ceasefire options that might be effective. Moreover, the discussions facilitated a clearer understanding of respective positions and have laid the groundwork for further dialogue.

These promising diplomatic advancements were shared by Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, known for his acumen in U.S. relations, on the social media platform X, highlighting the potential for ongoing negotiations between the two nations.

