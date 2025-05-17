Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Diplomatic Breakthrough

The first direct dialogue in three years between Russia and Ukraine has yielded positive results, including a large POW exchange, potential ceasefire options, and ongoing communication. These developments were highlighted by Kirill Dmitriev, a prominent Russian investment envoy, who shared the outcomes on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The initial direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years have reportedly brought about positive outcomes, according to Kirill Dmitriev, who serves as an investment envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dmitriev noted on Friday that significant results include the largest exchange of prisoners of war and potential ceasefire options that might be effective. Moreover, the discussions facilitated a clearer understanding of respective positions and have laid the groundwork for further dialogue.

These promising diplomatic advancements were shared by Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, known for his acumen in U.S. relations, on the social media platform X, highlighting the potential for ongoing negotiations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

