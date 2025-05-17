Donald Trump's Diplomatic Success: Defusing Indo-Pak Nuclear Tensions

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for a significant diplomatic achievement by mediating between India and Pakistan during a period of heightened tensions that could have escalated into nuclear conflict. He described his intervention as a success, although he believes it has gone largely unrecognized.

Trump shared that he engaged in discussions with the leaders of both countries, leveraging trade as a means to foster peace. Despite the deep-seated acrimony, an agreement was reached to end military confrontations, with both sides agreeing to a ceasefire after intense negotiations facilitated by Washington.

Trump highlighted the importance of this diplomatic effort, pointing out the dangerous trajectory of the conflict that threatened to use nuclear capabilities. The negotiation not only aimed to resolve immediate military provocations but also set a foundation for future economic cooperation through trade deals.

