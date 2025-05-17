Diplomatic Chess: Ukraine and the US Navigate Peace Talks with Putin
Amid US-brokered talks, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy seeks to showcase Putin's unreliability, hoping to secure US and European support for sanctions against Russia. While Kyiv aligns with US suggestions, Putin's absence in negotiations adds tension. Analysts predict challenges for Ukraine without strong international sanctions or increased US support.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy is strategically positioning Ukraine in US-brokered talks that began in March to highlight Russian President Vladimir Putin's unreliability. Zelenskyy's aim is to gain the Trump administration's backing for stronger sanctions against Moscow as Ukraine seeks European alliance in its pursuit of peace.
Despite Zelenskyy's attempts, the recent talks in Turkiye fell short, with Putin declining direct discussion. Ukraine's efforts have failed to provoke a decisive move from the US to impose stronger sanctions on Russia. Without these measures, analysts warn that Ukraine's strategic position will weaken.
The geopolitical complexity deepens as Putin's demands place Ukraine in a difficult position. With prospects of further conflict looming, the US and Europe's stance on imposing comprehensive sanctions will be crucial in determining the war's future direction and Ukraine's ability to negotiate from a position of strength.
