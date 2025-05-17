Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor to Lead Diplomatic Outreach Post Operation Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been nominated by the government to lead a diplomatic outreach delegation post-Operation Sindoor. Tharoor expressed his honor at the invitation and affirmed his commitment to the national interest. The initiative includes seven all-party delegations to partner countries, emphasizing India's unity and zero-tolerance against terrorism.

In a significant move, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been tapped by the government to spearhead a diplomatic outreach effort following Operation Sindoor. His role will be pivotal in rallying support and conveying India's stance on recent events to key global capitals.

Tharoor, acknowledged for his diplomatic acumen, voiced his readiness to serve the national interest, stating that he will not falter when called upon. The initiative highlights India's unified front, despite political divides, against terrorism.

The government's approach includes deploying seven all-party delegations to establish India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack. This initiative underscores a powerful message of national unity transcending political differences, aiming to strengthen ties with partner nations, including UN Security Council members.

