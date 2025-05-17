Assam CM Urges Rahul Gandhi to Exclude Gaurav Gogoi from Key Delegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi over allegations of his recent visit to Pakistan. Sarma urged Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not to include Gogoi in any sensitive assignments due to these concerns.

In a social media post, Sarma claimed that one of the MPs, allegedly not denying his extended stay in Pakistan, has been under scrutiny, with credible documents indicating that his wife was employed by a Pakistan-based NGO while residing in India. He emphasized the importance of national security in this context.

The controversy comes after Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh submitted a list of MPs, including Gogoi, for potential delegations to discuss India's stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The list, part of Congress' submission to Minister Kiren Rijiju, also includes Anand Sharma, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, and Raja Brar.

(With inputs from agencies.)