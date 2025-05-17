Political Rift: Eknath Shinde Criticizes Shiv Sena's Departure from Hindutva Ideology

In a sharp critique, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena of betraying the Hindutva ideology of its founder, Bal Thackeray. This comes ahead of the Mumbai launch of a new book by party MP Sanjay Raut.

Shinde's remarks were made in Thane on Friday night, as he claimed that the rival faction's deviation from Balasaheb's principles has led them astray. He emphasized Balasaheb's commitment to Hindutva and respect for leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The political rift, which began with Shinde's 2022 rebellion, split Shiv Sena and led to Thackeray's resignation as chief minister. Shinde alleges that those aligning with Congress have lost touch with Balasaheb's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)