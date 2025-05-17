Left Menu

Economic Nationalism: A Call to Action by Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the role of economic nationalism in bolstering national security. Addressing recent boycotts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, he urged a reevaluation of trade and travel with countries opposed to India’s interests, highlighting the importance of prioritizing national economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:16 IST
Economic Nationalism: A Call to Action by Vice President Dhankhar
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged a reevaluation of economic relationships with countries that oppose India's interests, emphasizing the concept of economic nationalism. Addressing a recent event, he highlighted the need for every individual to contribute to national security through mindful trade and travel practices.

Dhankhar's comments come against the backdrop of ongoing trade and tourism boycotts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, following their support of Pakistan amidst conflicts with India after Operation Sindoor. Turkiye has condemned India's actions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Azerbaijan has expressed similar support for Pakistan.

The vice president stressed that India must avoid empowering such countries economically, advocating for a commitment to nationalism that transcends traditional commerce. Industries and businesses, he indicated, play a critical role in maintaining the country's security stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025