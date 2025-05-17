Economic Nationalism: A Call to Action by Vice President Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the role of economic nationalism in bolstering national security. Addressing recent boycotts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, he urged a reevaluation of trade and travel with countries opposed to India’s interests, highlighting the importance of prioritizing national economic interests.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged a reevaluation of economic relationships with countries that oppose India's interests, emphasizing the concept of economic nationalism. Addressing a recent event, he highlighted the need for every individual to contribute to national security through mindful trade and travel practices.
Dhankhar's comments come against the backdrop of ongoing trade and tourism boycotts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, following their support of Pakistan amidst conflicts with India after Operation Sindoor. Turkiye has condemned India's actions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Azerbaijan has expressed similar support for Pakistan.
The vice president stressed that India must avoid empowering such countries economically, advocating for a commitment to nationalism that transcends traditional commerce. Industries and businesses, he indicated, play a critical role in maintaining the country's security stance.
