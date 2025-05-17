Political Shake-Up: AAP Councillors Form Indraprastha Vikas Party
Thirteen AAP councillors in Delhi have resigned to form the Indraprastha Vikas Party, citing stalled development and internal conflicts within the party. Led by Mukesh Goyal, this new faction aims to focus on development and smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), 13 AAP councillors have resigned to establish their own faction, the Indraprastha Vikas Party. Citing stalled development projects and intensified internal conflicts, these councillors are taking a new route to address the issues plaguing Delhi's governance.
Senior councillor Mukesh Goyal, set to lead the newly formed party as president, expressed dissatisfaction with the governing approach of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Despite raising concerns over the past two and a half years, Goyal claims their pleas for developmental action went unheard.
Accompanied by notable figures like veteran Hemchand Goyal, the breakaway group underlines its ambition to ensure smooth administrative operations. Remaining focused on local governance, the new party plans to prioritize policies that cater directly to the public interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Politics: A Resignation Challenge Unfolds
BJP Demands Resignation Amid Chaos in Himachal Congress
BJP Demands Resignation of Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress State Chief Amid Factionalism
Political Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: BJP Demands Resignations Amidst Party Unrest
Delhi MCD Bypolls Set to Shake Up Political Landscape