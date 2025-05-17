Left Menu

Operation Gideon Chariots: Israel's Intensified Military Campaign in Gaza

Israel initiates 'Operation Gideon Chariots' to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages. The operation is marked by aggressive military action in Gaza, following days of heavy strikes. This move aligns with Prime Minister Netanyahu's strategy to dismantle Hamas, a group governing Gaza for around 20 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:41 IST
Operation Gideon Chariots: Israel's Intensified Military Campaign in Gaza
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive move, Israel has announced a new military operation in the Gaza Strip named 'Operation Gideon Chariots.' The objective is to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages, a task undertaken with significant military force, according to Israel's defence minister.

This announcement follows consecutive days of intense airstrikes across Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in hundreds of casualties, as stated by Gaza's Health Ministry. The operation is characterized by what Israel describes as a substantial military effort.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed earlier this week that Israel plans to increase pressure on Hamas, the organization that has controlled Gaza for nearly two decades. This military operation marks a significant step in Netanyahu's declared intent to dismantle the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025