Operation Gideon Chariots: Israel's Intensified Military Campaign in Gaza
Israel initiates 'Operation Gideon Chariots' to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages. The operation is marked by aggressive military action in Gaza, following days of heavy strikes. This move aligns with Prime Minister Netanyahu's strategy to dismantle Hamas, a group governing Gaza for around 20 years.
In a decisive move, Israel has announced a new military operation in the Gaza Strip named 'Operation Gideon Chariots.' The objective is to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages, a task undertaken with significant military force, according to Israel's defence minister.
This announcement follows consecutive days of intense airstrikes across Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in hundreds of casualties, as stated by Gaza's Health Ministry. The operation is characterized by what Israel describes as a substantial military effort.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed earlier this week that Israel plans to increase pressure on Hamas, the organization that has controlled Gaza for nearly two decades. This military operation marks a significant step in Netanyahu's declared intent to dismantle the militant group.
