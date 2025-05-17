BJP MLA Dismisses Shah’s Controversial Remarks as 'Slip of the Tongue'

BJP MLA Usha Thakur on Saturday attempted to downplay the controversy surrounding MP Minister Vijay Shah's inflammatory remarks against Colonel Sophia Qureshi, describing the incident as an unintentional 'slip of the tongue.'

Minister Shah drew widespread criticism by referring to Qureshi, prominent in the government's Operation Sindoor briefings, as a 'sister of terrorists.' Police charged Shah following instructions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which condemned his use of 'gutter language.'

Thakur defended Shah, urging understanding of the remarks' full context, while Shah expressed willingness to apologize if his words caused hurt. Despite calls for Shah's resignation, Thakur stated that the BJP will address the issue internally, reiterating the need for training to improve public speaking skills among party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)