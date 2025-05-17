Left Menu

BJP MLA Dismisses Shah’s Controversial Remarks as 'Slip of the Tongue'

BJP MLA Usha Thakur attempts to mitigate the controversy sparked by MP Minister Vijay Shah's inflammatory remarks against Colonel Sophia Qureshi. Shah faced backlash and legal consequences for his comments, while Thakur urges understanding of the context. Calls for Shah's resignation persist amid critique from the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:58 IST
BJP MLA Dismisses Shah’s Controversial Remarks as 'Slip of the Tongue'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Usha Thakur on Saturday attempted to downplay the controversy surrounding MP Minister Vijay Shah's inflammatory remarks against Colonel Sophia Qureshi, describing the incident as an unintentional 'slip of the tongue.'

Minister Shah drew widespread criticism by referring to Qureshi, prominent in the government's Operation Sindoor briefings, as a 'sister of terrorists.' Police charged Shah following instructions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which condemned his use of 'gutter language.'

Thakur defended Shah, urging understanding of the remarks' full context, while Shah expressed willingness to apologize if his words caused hurt. Despite calls for Shah's resignation, Thakur stated that the BJP will address the issue internally, reiterating the need for training to improve public speaking skills among party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025