Trump's Diplomatic Overture: A Call for Peace and Trade

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will engage in an important conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 10 a.m. Eastern on Monday. Trump's agenda focuses on halting violence that claims the lives of over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers weekly, alongside discussions on trade matters.

In a bold statement on Truth Social, Trump emphasized the urgency of stopping the 'bloodbath' and highlighted trade as key topics. This dialogue underscores his continuing involvement in foreign diplomacy, even beyond his presidential tenure.

Following the call with Putin, Trump plans to engage with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and numerous NATO members, reflecting potential shifts in geopolitical strategies and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)