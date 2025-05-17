Left Menu

Missile Strikes Bring India-Pakistan to the Brink: A Call for Peace

After a week of intense cross-border missile strikes between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared the inside story of the conflict and emphasized the need for peaceful negotiations. With calls from the army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan retaliated decisively, leading to a ceasefire agreement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed a crucial moment in recent Indo-Pakistani tensions, when a call from army chief General Syed Asim Munir informed him of an Indian missile strike near the capital.

This disclosure followed a series of escalated cross-border engagements after the Pahalgam terror attack, culminating in a ceasefire agreement.

Prime Minister Sharif called for peaceful dialogue to address longstanding issues, including Kashmir, underscoring the importance of negotiations over conflict.

