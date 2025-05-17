Missile Strikes Bring India-Pakistan to the Brink: A Call for Peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed a crucial moment in recent Indo-Pakistani tensions, when a call from army chief General Syed Asim Munir informed him of an Indian missile strike near the capital.

This disclosure followed a series of escalated cross-border engagements after the Pahalgam terror attack, culminating in a ceasefire agreement.

Prime Minister Sharif called for peaceful dialogue to address longstanding issues, including Kashmir, underscoring the importance of negotiations over conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)