Fake News Debate: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi Over Operation Sindoor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing accusation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is functioning as a 'propaganda tool' for Pakistan. This comes after Gandhi criticized the government on social media concerning remarks made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about Operation Sindoor.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, shared a video clip suggesting that informing Pakistan ahead of an attack constituted a 'crime.' The BJP responded fiercely, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accusing Gandhi of spreading 'fake news' and questioning whether the Congress is displeased over Pakistan's terror infrastructure's eradication under Operation Sindoor.

The BJP has labeled Gandhi's comments as blatant misrepresentations, with Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT department, condemning these statements as misleading. He insists that External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's remarks were taken out of context, reiterating the need for vigilance against deceptive information.

