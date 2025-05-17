Left Menu

Fake News Debate: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi Over Operation Sindoor

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of promoting false narratives, labeling him a 'propaganda tool' after he criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding Operation Sindoor. Countering Gandhi's claims that India informed Pakistan before the operation, BJP leaders asserted such statements misrepresent the facts and align with misleading narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:14 IST
Fake News Debate: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi Over Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing accusation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is functioning as a 'propaganda tool' for Pakistan. This comes after Gandhi criticized the government on social media concerning remarks made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about Operation Sindoor.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, shared a video clip suggesting that informing Pakistan ahead of an attack constituted a 'crime.' The BJP responded fiercely, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accusing Gandhi of spreading 'fake news' and questioning whether the Congress is displeased over Pakistan's terror infrastructure's eradication under Operation Sindoor.

The BJP has labeled Gandhi's comments as blatant misrepresentations, with Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT department, condemning these statements as misleading. He insists that External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's remarks were taken out of context, reiterating the need for vigilance against deceptive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025