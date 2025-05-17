Odisha Takes on Terrorism: Tiranga Yatras Salute Operation Sindoor

In a spirited show of unity and patriotism, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Jual Oram, and several state ministers took part in Tiranga Yatras throughout the state on Saturday.

The yatras were held to honor the Indian armed forces' success in 'Operation Sindoor'. Majhi led a 2km walk in the Ekamra Assembly constituency of Bhubaneswar, undeterred by the scorching heat, marching alongside citizens from Nuagaon Chhak to Jhadumallu temple.

"Tiranga Yatras will bolster our national campaign against terrorism," Majhi declared. The BJP and Odisha government organized over 5,000 such rallies in villages across the region, with Union Minister Jual Oram also actively participating in Sundargarh district.

(With inputs from agencies.)