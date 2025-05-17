Left Menu

Odisha Takes on Terrorism: Tiranga Yatras Salute Operation Sindoor

Odisha held Tiranga Yatras to honor the Indian armed forces and their success in 'Operation Sindoor'. Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Jual Oram, the events took place across the state, symbolizing unity and resistance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited show of unity and patriotism, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Jual Oram, and several state ministers took part in Tiranga Yatras throughout the state on Saturday.

The yatras were held to honor the Indian armed forces' success in 'Operation Sindoor'. Majhi led a 2km walk in the Ekamra Assembly constituency of Bhubaneswar, undeterred by the scorching heat, marching alongside citizens from Nuagaon Chhak to Jhadumallu temple.

"Tiranga Yatras will bolster our national campaign against terrorism," Majhi declared. The BJP and Odisha government organized over 5,000 such rallies in villages across the region, with Union Minister Jual Oram also actively participating in Sundargarh district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

