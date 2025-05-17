Left Menu

CPI(M) Demands Transparency Amid International Diplomatic Efforts

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has agreed to join all-party delegations for government international outreach post-Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, despite seeking a special parliamentary session. They demand transparency, inclusivity in briefings, and halt of communalization by ruling leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has emphasized its dedication to national interests by joining all-party delegations for the government's international outreach in response to the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Despite its reservations, the party is pushing for a special parliamentary session to address these critical issues.

MA Baby, CPI(M)'s General Secretary, highlighted the lack of response from the Prime Minister concerning the demand for a special session, calling it a missed opportunity for transparency and dialogue. He criticized the limited outreach to only BJP-NDA ruled states' chief ministers as discriminatory, advocating for inclusion of opposition leaders.

Further, the government revealed plans to send delegations to key partner nations, including UN Security Council members, to underscore India's firm stance against terrorism. CPI(M) demands comprehensive inclusion in discussions and urges the cessation of communalization led by ruling party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

