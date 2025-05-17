Rajasthan Congress Protests Against Alleged Insults by BJP Leaders
Congress workers in Rajasthan protested during Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's visit to Bikaner against alleged insults by BJP leaders towards security forces. They highlighted controversial remarks by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah and Rajasthan BJP legislator Balmukund Acharya's disrespect towards the tricolour. The protest involved anti-BJP slogans and placards.
Congress members in Rajasthan staged a demonstration on Saturday, coinciding with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's visit to Bikaner. The protest was held in response to alleged derogatory actions by BJP leaders towards the nation's security forces.
The protesters, carrying placards with slogans denouncing insults to the tricolour and the armed forces, convened at Suraj Talkies. They specifically critiqued Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's comments about Col Sofiya Qureshi and the actions of Rajasthan BJP legislator Balmukund Acharya.
While Shah faced criticism for his remarks on Qureshi, involved in Operation Sindoor briefings, Acharya was criticized for using the national flag improperly during a rally. Meanwhile, the chief minister engaged with party members and visited local sites, accompanied by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
