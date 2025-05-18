Trump Navigates Tense Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

In the wake of recent peace talks, U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up his diplomatic efforts, announcing he will hold discussions with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The announcement comes after negotiations on Friday, the first face-to-face talks since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The meeting, which took place in Turkey, saw Russia putting forth demands for a Ukrainian troop withdrawal from several contested regions, an offer Ukraine resists, given the conditions outlined by Moscow. As the world watches, Trump's subsequent engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is highly anticipated.

While Zelenskiy and Western allies press for immediate ceasefire measures, Russia maintains a firm stance on its conditions, leaving the path to peace uncertain. Trump's move underscores the complexity of the geopolitical landscape and the critical role of international dialogue in resolving ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)