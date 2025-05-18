Left Menu

Trump Navigates Tense Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian and Ukrainian leaders following recent negotiations. The Friday talks were the first since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Despite discussions, a ceasefire remains elusive with Russia demanding troop withdrawals. Trump aims to mediate further talks to end the conflict.

In the wake of recent peace talks, U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up his diplomatic efforts, announcing he will hold discussions with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The announcement comes after negotiations on Friday, the first face-to-face talks since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The meeting, which took place in Turkey, saw Russia putting forth demands for a Ukrainian troop withdrawal from several contested regions, an offer Ukraine resists, given the conditions outlined by Moscow. As the world watches, Trump's subsequent engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is highly anticipated.

While Zelenskiy and Western allies press for immediate ceasefire measures, Russia maintains a firm stance on its conditions, leaving the path to peace uncertain. Trump's move underscores the complexity of the geopolitical landscape and the critical role of international dialogue in resolving ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

