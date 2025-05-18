Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Diplomatic Delegation Selections
The Congress Party criticized the Modi government for including only one of their nominated leaders in diplomatic delegations meant to discuss India's anti-terrorism stance abroad. The Congress claims this action reflects the government's ''cheap political games'' on national issues. Despite this, Congress leaders included by the government plan to contribute meaningfully to the missions.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party has criticized the Modi government, alleging insincerity in its delegation selections for international diplomatic missions. According to Congress, only one out of four of their nominated leaders was accommodated, which they claim illustrates the government's penchant for ''cheap political games'' on crucial national issues.
Despite the controversy, Congress emphasized that their selected leaders would participate in the delegations and contribute positively. These missions aim to discuss India's anti-terrorism stance, particularly concerning Pakistan, aligning with a collective resolve under Operation Sindoor, according to the government.
Opposition leader Jairam Ramesh called for all-party meetings and a special parliamentary session to address the matter comprehensively, reiterating Congress's commitment to upholding parliamentary democracy and national security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Unyielding Stance on Terrorism Amid Strengthening Ties with Angola
Shashi Tharoor Urges Unity Against Terror Amid Pahalgam Attack Remembrance
Angola's President Denounces Terrorism, Strengthens India Ties
Counterterrorism Arrests Spotlight Iranian Plot in London
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations