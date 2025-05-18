Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Diplomatic Delegation Selections

The Congress Party has criticized the Modi government, alleging insincerity in its delegation selections for international diplomatic missions. According to Congress, only one out of four of their nominated leaders was accommodated, which they claim illustrates the government's penchant for ''cheap political games'' on crucial national issues.

Despite the controversy, Congress emphasized that their selected leaders would participate in the delegations and contribute positively. These missions aim to discuss India's anti-terrorism stance, particularly concerning Pakistan, aligning with a collective resolve under Operation Sindoor, according to the government.

Opposition leader Jairam Ramesh called for all-party meetings and a special parliamentary session to address the matter comprehensively, reiterating Congress's commitment to upholding parliamentary democracy and national security concerns.

