Escalating Conflict: Gaza Bombarded, Houthi Rebels Strike Israel

Israeli strikes have intensified across Gaza, resulting in over 75 deaths, while Houthi rebels in Yemen launch missile attacks on Israel. The ongoing conflict follows the breakdown of a ceasefire and continues amid negotiations for a potential truce. Israel's 'Gideon's Chariots' offensive seeks to pressure Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:26 IST
Overnight strikes by Israeli forces have killed more than 75 people in the Gaza Strip, according to local hospitals and medical sources. The escalating conflict shows no signs of slowing down as Israel continues its military campaign.

Among the casualties are over 20 individuals who perished in airstrikes striking residences and temporary shelters in southern Gaza, as confirmed by Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. In northern Gaza, nine family members were killed in a Jabaliya camp when a missile struck, while another strike claimed the lives of 10, including seven children, according to local emergency services.

As the Gaza offensive persists, the conflict extends to Israel's north, where Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen have launched missile assaults. While Israel intercepted a Houthi missile early Sunday, tensions remain high, with further repercussions anticipated in this ongoing regional confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

