U.S. Treasury Secretary Optimistic About Regional Trade Deals

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about ongoing trade talks yielding regional deals during a 90-day negotiation pause. He mentioned that the final tariff rates will depend on good-faith negotiations with 18 key trading partners, targeting specific regions like Central America and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:18 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared his optimistic outlook on ongoing trade discussions, predicting the formation of regional agreements during the ongoing 90-day negotiation pause. Bessent emphasized that the setting of final tariff rates will hinge on whether participating countries engage in negotiations in good faith.

Appearing on CNN's 'State of the Union,' Bessent highlighted the Trump administration's dedication to its top 18 trading relationships. His discussions suggested that regional deals could establish distinct tariff rates for different parts of the world, including Central America and parts of Africa.

As the talks progress, the outcome could significantly shape international trade dynamics. Bessent's comments underline the strategic importance of these negotiations in defining future economic relationships and emphasizing the United States' tailored approach to each region.

