Escalation in Gaza: Israel Begins Extensive Ground Operations

Israel's military initiates new ground operations in Gaza, targeting over 670 places. The offensive, aimed at pressuring Hamas for a ceasefire, has reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths, according to Gaza health workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant escalation of conflict, Israel's military has commenced extensive ground operations in the Gaza Strip, as announced on Sunday.

This development follows a recent offensive targeting the Palestinian territory, home to over 2 million residents, in an effort to coerce Hamas into agreeing to a ceasefire on Israeli terms.

According to an Israeli military statement, the operation has led to the deaths of dozens of fighters and involved preliminary strikes on more than 670 targets. Local health workers in Gaza report that hundreds of civilians have been killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

