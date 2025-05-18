Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi's Rebuttal: Defends Against Allegations and Criticizes Assam's Chief Minister

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi retaliates against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's repeated baseless allegations, expressing concerns over Sarma's mental state. Gogoi challenges Sarma to present factual evidence for his claims and criticizes the CM's behavior as that of a troll. Politics-focused allegations highlight Assam's economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:24 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

The political friction between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified as Gogoi accused Sarma of consistently making groundless claims. Gogoi, who has faced these accusations since entering politics 13 years ago, stated that 99% of Sarma's remarks are nonsensical.

In an attempt to dispel the allegations, Gogoi challenged Sarma to disclose any factual evidence backing his claims, urging transparency. Sarma had alleged Gogoi's covert ties with Pakistan's ISI. Gogoi described these accusations as absurd and emphasized the need for Sarma to behave more responsibly.

Amidst this political drama, Gogoi also highlighted Assam's pressing economic challenges, accusing the state government of political protection for coal and drug mafias. He promised that the Congress would address these issues and vowed to counter Sarma's narrative in the lead-up to 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

