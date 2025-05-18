Gaurav Gogoi's Rebuttal: Defends Against Allegations and Criticizes Assam's Chief Minister

The political friction between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified as Gogoi accused Sarma of consistently making groundless claims. Gogoi, who has faced these accusations since entering politics 13 years ago, stated that 99% of Sarma's remarks are nonsensical.

In an attempt to dispel the allegations, Gogoi challenged Sarma to disclose any factual evidence backing his claims, urging transparency. Sarma had alleged Gogoi's covert ties with Pakistan's ISI. Gogoi described these accusations as absurd and emphasized the need for Sarma to behave more responsibly.

Amidst this political drama, Gogoi also highlighted Assam's pressing economic challenges, accusing the state government of political protection for coal and drug mafias. He promised that the Congress would address these issues and vowed to counter Sarma's narrative in the lead-up to 2026.

